Filmmaker Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away

Popular filmmaker Syed Salahuddin Zaki passed away on 18 September at 11:53 PM at Gulshan's United Hospital. He breathed his last at the age of 77.

Zaki was primarily known for his work as a director. Other than that, he was also a scriptwriter. He came into the limelight after releasing his first ever directed film 'Ghuddi' back in 1980. Zaki also served as the film's screenwriter.

Prominent actress Suborna Mustafa, who acted in Zaki's 'Ghuddi', took to Facebook to leave a heartfelt note for the recently departed filmmaker.

"Spoke to you on the 13th of the month. I did not realise that was to be our very last conversation. Please forgive us Zaki bhai, we couldn't be there for you. I only received your affection and your teachings but could never do anything for you in return. I love and respect you a lot. Rest in peace," she wrote.

Director Matin Rahman shared a few words with The Business Standard regarding Zaki. He said, "Salahuddin Zaki was nothing short of a mentor to everyone involved in the industry. His first directed film is an example of that. Be it a classic film or a commercial film, Zaki bhai paid equal importance to all."

"No one can be compared to him. He did not create many films but his talent has left a lasting impact on the film circuit. May he rest in peace," Matin added further.

Zaki won the National Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer for his movie 'Ghuddi'. After that he directed several popular films including 'Laal Benarasi' and 'Ayna Bibir Pala'. Zaki also served as the Director General of Bangladesh Television.

Even with physical illness during the last days of his life, Zaki directed two movies named 'Aparajeyo Eka' and 'Krantikaal' produced by Impress Telefilm. Both the films were completed shortly before his death.