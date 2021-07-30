FBCCI mourns death of Professor Ali Ashraf

FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin has expressed deep condolences on behalf of the board of directors of FBCCI on the death of lawmaker from Cumilla-6 constituency (Chandina) and former deputy speaker Prof Ali Ashraf, says a press release.

A condolence message from the FBCCI said, former deputy speaker and five-time Parliament member Professor Ali Ashraf was a devoted politician.

He has faithfully served as chairman of the FBCCI's election board multiple times.

His death has created an irreplaceable void in the political arena of the country.

The nation will forever remember his contribution to the service of the country and the people.

He succumbed to pneumonia at Square Hospital in the capital at 3.30pm on Friday. He was 84 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.

All FBCCI officials and employees expressed their deepest condolences to the bereaved family, including his wife and children.