Fahmeeda Wahab passes away

It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Fahmeeda Wahab, announce her sudden passing in Canada, following a cancer diagnosis that had seen her admitted to the hospital earlier this month.

Our lovely Jhinuk's departure leaves an irreplaceable void in our lives. She will be forever cherished as a kind, caring, and brave soul – someone who always puts the needs of others before her own. Her compassion, her elegance and warm smile will remain with us eternally.

Her Janaza will be held on Friday, 25 October 2024 at the Gulshan Azad Mosque during Jumma prayers. In accordance with her wishes, she will be laid to rest in her ancestral graveyard in Shinepukur, Dohar Upazila.

Fahmeeda's remarkable career in development economics and international aid spanned from 1984 to 2024, across multiple countries and organisations. In recent years she shared her time between Ottawa and Dhaka, working in an advisory capacity.

Both professionally and in her personal life, she was the epitome of understated erudition. Beyond her professional accomplishments, her heart was always with the people and causes she worked passionately for.

We are devastated by her loss but take comfort in the incredible legacy she leaves behind. We will remember her kindness, strength and the remarkable grace with which she carried herself, especially through times of adversity.

Fahmeeda is survived by her loving husband, Amer, her two children, Promiti and Prodipto, her family and friends, and the community she worked to cultivate. May her soul rest in peace, and may her family, friends, and loved ones find solace during this difficult time.

Her memory will forever live in our hearts.