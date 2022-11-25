Ex-secretary Shahjahan Siddiqui Bir Bikram passes away

M Shahjahan Siddiqui Bir Bikram, a former secretary and valiant freedom fighter, died of cancer at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at the age of 75.

Siddiqui, also a governor of the Islamic Foundation Board of Governors, breathed his last at about 9:45pm on Thursday night, family sources said.

He was a member of BCS (Admin) Cadre and retired as senior secretary in 2007.

He left behind three daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He will be buried with state honour at his village home at Sathmora in Nabinagar upazila under Brahmanbaria district after first namaz-e-janaza at Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Jumah prayers today.

In a message of condolence, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Huq Khan and Religious Affairs Secretary Kazi Enamul Hasan have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of M Shahjahan Siddiqui.

They prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.