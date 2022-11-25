Ex-secretary Shahjahan Siddiqui Bir Bikram passes away

Obituary

BSS
25 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Ex-secretary Shahjahan Siddiqui Bir Bikram passes away

BSS
25 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2022, 03:20 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

M Shahjahan Siddiqui Bir Bikram, a former secretary and valiant freedom fighter, died of cancer at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) at the age of 75.

Siddiqui, also a governor of the Islamic Foundation Board of Governors, breathed his last at about 9:45pm on Thursday night, family sources said.

He was a member of BCS (Admin) Cadre and retired as senior secretary in 2007.

He left behind three daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

He will be buried with state honour at his village home at Sathmora in Nabinagar upazila under Brahmanbaria district after first namaz-e-janaza at Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Jumah prayers today.

In a message of condolence, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Huq Khan and Religious Affairs Secretary Kazi Enamul Hasan have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of M Shahjahan Siddiqui.

They prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

dead / cancer / namaz-e-janaza

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

1h | Panorama
Jeremy Daum and Moritz Rudolf. Sketch: TBS

The global ambitions of Chinese law

3h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Bajwa’s incorrect interpretation of history

4h | Panorama
Photo:Farud Farabi

Exploring heritages and histories in West Bengal’s Nadia

5h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

Why is controlling diabetes and blood pressure necessary for kidney health?

6h | Videos
Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

Third ceramic expo begins in Dhaka

7h | Videos
Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

Five main pillars of Brazil team during World Cup

7h | Videos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e2aGQZ0Qtk

Sundarban 16 launch will operate in Dhaka- Barishal route

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court