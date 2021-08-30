Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha passes away

Obituary

TBS Report 
30 August, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 09:45 am

Related News

Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha passes away

Guha, died of post-Covid complications at a private hospital on Sunday at 11:25 pm after a massive cardiac arrest

TBS Report 
30 August, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 09:45 am
Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha
Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha

Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha, author of many notable works such as `Madhukari' (Honey Gatherer), passed away. He was 85.

Guha, died of post-Covid complications at a private hospital on Sunday at 11:25 pm after a massive cardiac arrest, his family said.

The writer, whose works of fiction reflected his closeness to nature and forests of eastern India, was suffering from post-Covid complications and had been hospitalised earlier this month after complaining of breathlessness and urinary infection, his family said.

He had earlier suffered from Covid-19 in April and had been hospitalised for 33 days, reports Anandabazar.

Guha was predeceased by wife, eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ritu Guha in 2011 and left behind two daughters.

Born on 29 June, 1936 in Kolkata, Guha had spent his childhood in Rangpur and Barisal districts of East Bengal (now Bangladesh). His childhood experiences and travels left a deep imprint on his mind, which were reflected in his works later on.

His novels and short stories have been highly acclaimed by critics, winning him fans across the sub-continent and several awards including Ananda Purashkar in 1976, Shiroman Purashkar and Sharat Puraskar.

His important works besides `Madhukari' include `Koeler Kachhe' (Near the Koel bird) and `Sobinoy Nibedon' (Humble Offering).

An award-winning Bengali film 'Dictionary' was made based on two of his works `Baba Howa' (Being a Father) and `Swami Howa' (Being a Husband).

He was also a popular children's writer creating the fictional character Rijuda, a hunter-turned-conservationist and his side-kick Rudra.

By profession a charted accountant, Guha was also noted classical singer and a proficient illustrator. ''Buddhadev Guha is no more. He was blessed as to be one with the Divine on the night of Janmashtami (Lord Krishna's birthday) 2021.

Do join his family and friends in celebrating his life,'' his elder daughter Maleni B Guha posted in social media.
 

Top News

Obituary / writer / Buddhadeb Guha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

13h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs