Emeritus Professor Najma Chowdhury passes away

Emeritus Professor Najma Chowdhury, academic and pioneer in establishing women studies in Bangladesh, passed away in a hospital in the capital on Sunday morning. She was 79.

According to the family sources, her namaj-e-janaza will be held after Asar prayer at Gulshan Azad Mosque and she will be buried at Banani Graveyard.

Prof Najma established the women and gender studies department (initially women studies department) at DU in 2000.

She served the department as founding chairperson for three years.

Prof Najma received honorary 'Ekushey Padak' for her outstanding contribution to research in 2008.

She was honoured "Rokeya Chair" in 2007 by University Grants Commission.

She was an adviser to the first caretaker government of Bangladesh in 1996.

Prof Najma completed graduation and post-graduation from political science department of DU.

She joined the department as a lecturer in 1962.

In 1966, she got a Commonwealth Scholarship to attain a PhD from SOAS, University of London.

In 1972, she received Ph.D. degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies at London University.

After getting her PhD, she returned to Bangladesh in 1972. She was chairperson of political science department for 1984 to 1987.

She introduced women empowerment and development related courses in the department.

She served as a visiting scholar at University of Minnesota in 1988 under Fulbright fellowship for three months.

Najma Chowdhury is a friend of Barbara Nelson and they edited a book Women and Politics Worldwide in 1994 published by Yale University Press. The book won Victoria Schuck Award in 1995.

She attended the General Assembly of United Nations in 1978 and 1986 as a representative of Bangladesh. She also attended UNESCO general conference in Belgrade in 1980. She participated in World Conference on Women in Nairobi in 1985 and Preceding the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995. She served as president of Women for Women.

