Ekushey Patrika editor Azad Talukder no more

Azad Talukder, editor of Ekushey Patrika published from Chattogram passed away on Wednesday (2 August) at 3:45am while undergoing treatment at BRB Hospital in Dhaka. He was 45.

He was suffering from liver cancer for a long time. Recently, he was admitted to BRB Hospital in the capital after treatment in Mumbai, India.

He started editing Ekushey Patrika from 2004. The newspaper gained popularity in the Chattogram region.

Azad Talukdar was born on 2 January 1978 in North Padua village of Rangunia Upazila of Chattogram. He has been involved in journalism since 1995.

He has previously worked in various media including Ekattor TV, Baisakhi TV, Ekushey TV, Saptahik 2000 and International Feature Agency - Sun Feature Service.

Following the news of his death, many expressed their condolences on social media. Many rushed to the hospital.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has expressed his condolences over the death of Azad Talukde.

Jigarul Islam Jigar, a relative of Azad Talukdar, said, "After the Zohar prayer on Wednesday, the first funeral prayer of Azad Talukdar will be held at Jamiatul Falah Jame Masjid in Chattogram. After that, the coffin will be taken to the Chattogram Press Club premises. After the second funeral prayer there at 2:30pm, the body will be taken to North Padua in the village of Rangunia. He will be buried in the family cemetery after Asr prayers and after the third funeral prayer."