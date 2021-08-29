Ekushey Padak winning writer Bulbul Chowdhury passes away

Renowned Bangladeshi fiction writer Bulbul Chowdhury has passed away, losing a long battle with cancer at the age of 73.
Bulbul Chowdhury, noted fiction writer and Ekushey Padak-winner for his contribution in country's literary arena, passed away on Saturday evening.

Accroding to his son AR Rafi Chowdhury, the author breathed his last at the age of 73 in his residence on Pyari Das Road in the capital at 5:50 pm on Saturday. He was suffering from cancer.

His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Shingtola Mosque at 9 am on Sunday, according to his family. Then his body will be taken to the Bangla Academy premise.

Born on August 16, 1948, at Dakshinbag in Gazipur, Bulbul Chowdhury is known for his contribution to Bangla literature. Alongside the Ekushey Padak, the writer has also received the Bangla Academy Literary Award, the Humayun Qadir Smriti Purashkar, and the Jasimuddin Smriti Purashkar, to name a few.

Tuka Kahini, Machher Raat, Aparup Bil Jhil Nodi, Tiyaser Lekhon, Jibaner Ankibunki, Atoler Kathakatha, Prachin Gitikar Golpo, are some of his popular fictional works.

Bulbul Chowdhury is survived by his wife and three sons.

