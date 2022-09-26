Ekushey Padak winning journalist Ranesh Maitra no more

Ekushey Padak winning journalist and columnist Ranesh Maitra passed away in a city hospital early Monday. He was 90.

He breathed his last at Popular Hospital in the early hours today.

Ranesh Maitra left behind his wife Purabi Maitra, two sons, three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers.

Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Md Shamsul Haque Tuku expressed his condolences at the demise of Maitra.

Born on October 4 in 1933 in Nahata village of Rajshahi district, Maitra completed his IA in 1955 and BA in 1959 from Govt Edward College in Pabna.

He started his career as a journalist in the weekly newspaper 'Noubelal' published from Sylhet in 1951.

He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2018 for his contribution in journalism.