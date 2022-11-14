Ekushey Padak winner dance maestro Golam Mostofa dies at 82

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ekushey Padak winner choreographer and dance maestro Golam Mostofa Khan died Sunday night at Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 82.

A prominent dance artist in Bangladesh after the independence of the nation, Khan passed away after suffering from pneumonia and health problems from old age, according to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

He was admitted to the hospital on 28 October.

Aside from his successful career as a dance pioneer in Bangladesh, Khan established his dance institution Benika Lalitakala Kendra in 1980.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed shock and deep grief at the death of the dance icon.

Khalid also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his heartfelt sympathy to Khan and his family.

Golam Mostafa Khan had contributed significantly to the development of dance in Bangladesh through the creation of the Benuka Lalitkala Kendra, he said.

Khan received Ekushey Padak in 2020, Shilpakala Academy Medal in 2016. Apart from these achievements, he received several important awards for his special contribution to dance, while many of his disciples established themselves as successful dancers at home and abroad.

"Benukar Sur," "Tin Surey Gantha," and "Roktolal Ohongkar'' are some of his popular theatrical dance creations.

Khan is survived by his wife and three daughters.

