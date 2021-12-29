Dua Mahfil for Mahfuzul Islam to be held on 31 December

A Dua Mahfil has been organised for the eternal peace of the departed soul of for secretary Mahfuzul Islam after Asr prayers at Baridhara Jame Masjid and Islamic Centre on 31 December.

Relatives, friends and well-wishers are requested to attend the event and say a prayer for his departed soul.

Mahfuzul Islam breathed his last at Evercare Hospital Dhaka on the 28 December. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, son, daughters, daughter in law and two grandchildren.

