DSE Director Habibullah Bahar passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 02:56 pm

Habibullah Bahar, independent director of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's main capital market, has passed away in a city hospital at 10:32am on Tuesday. He was 69.

He was admitted to the hospital on 4 August after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Dhaka Stock Exchange Chairman Md Yunusur Rahman on behalf of the board of directors, and Managing Director Tariq Amin Bhuiyan on behalf of the management of DSE expressed deep grief and sorrow, and condoled the bereaved family.

Habibullah Bahar joined as director of Dhaka Stock Exchange on 18 February in 2020.

He was the former economic adviser of Bangladesh Bank and served as Agrani Bank chair professor at Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM).

The DSE director also served as the senior economic advisor to the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI).

He was also a member of the board of directors of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) and Municipal Development Fund under the Ministry of Finance and the Steering Committee and Investment Committee of Bangladesh Bank.

