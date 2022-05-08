Dr Wazed's 13th death anniversary tomorrow

The 13th death anniversary of renowned nuclear scientist with international repute and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband Dr M A Wazed Miah (Sudha Miah) is tomorrow.

The nuclear scientist, who has a colorful working life experience, was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur.

He died on May 9, 2009.

The Pirganj upazila administration, Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies, Dr Wazed Smriti Sangsad (DWSS), Dr Wazed Foundation, Begum Rokeya University, family of Dr Wazed and other organizations will observe the death anniversary.

The day will begin with placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur in the morning followed by offering Fateha, 'Ziayarat', Milad mehfil and distribution of foods to the poor.

Dr Wazed Foundation and family members of Dr Wazed will organize a memorial discussion at 'Joy Sadan' premises in village of Laldighee Fatehpur.

Nephew of Dr Wazed and Pirganj municipal Mayor Tazimul Islam Shamim said preparations have been completed to observe Wazed's death anniversary at Laldighee Fatehpur village tomorrow.

Mayor Shamim, Pirganj upazila administration, family members of Dr Wazed, leaders of Pirganj upazila AL and its associate bodies, representatives of DWSS, Begum Rokeya University, Dr Wazed Foundation and other organizations will place wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed.

DWSS has taken programs to observe the death anniversary at his paternal village Laldighee Fatehpur and in Rangpur city.

The programmes include placing of wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur at 9 am tomorrow followed by offering Fateha and 'Ziayarat' there.

After Asr prayers, DWSS will organize milad and dua mehfils at different mosques in Rangpur city seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Dr Wazed and his other deceased family members.

A memorial discussion on his life and works will be arranged at the temporary office of DWSS in Rangpur city at 7 pm with DWSS President Professor Dr Hamidul Haque Khandker in the chair.

Dr Wazed was the youngest among four sons and three daughters of his late father Abdul Quader Miah and late mother Moyzunnesa.

He studied up to class four at the primary school at his native village and then up to class six at a high school in Pirganj town.

He passed matriculation from Rangpur Zilla School in 1956 in first division with distinctions and then enrolled in Rajshahi Government College from where he passed the Higher Secondary Certificate Examinations brilliantly.

Wazed Miah was admitted to the Department of Physics at Dhaka University in 1958 and secured first class in both B.Sc. (honors) and M.Sc. examinations in 1961 and 1962 respectively.

He joined the then Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission on April 9, 1963 and obtained his diploma from Imperial College of London after completing the 'Diploma of Imperial College Course' in 1963-1964.

Wazed Miah returned home in September, 1967 after obtaining his Ph.D. degree in physics from Durham University in the United Kingdom and joined as a Scientific Officer at the Atomic Energy Research Centre in Dhaka.

In 1969, Dr Wazed got the associate-ship of Italy-based International Theoretical Physics Research Centre of Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Salam where he was engaged in a research project.

Later, he was involved in post-doctoral research on nuclear science from November, 1969 to October, 1970 at Daresbury Laboratory in Washington DC of the USA.

After returning home, he resumed work at the Atomic Energy Research Centre.

Wazed Miah married Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on November 17, 1967. They have a son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and a daughter Saima Wazed Putul.

In 1975, he was in the then West Germany to pursue higher training on atomic reactor science. Sheikh Hasina was also with him at that time.

Dr Wazed also conducted research work at the New Delhi-based laboratory of Indian Atomic Energy Commission from 1975 to 1982.

On return home, the nuclear scientist rejoined the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and retired as its Chairman in 1999.

Apart from his publications on scientific research and nuclear science, Dr Wazed also authored a number of books on social and political issues, including one on the memories of Bangabandhu.

Dr Wazed was greedless and honest man, who always maintained a low profile in personal life, led a very simple life. He was a cordial person but never compromised with anything unjust.