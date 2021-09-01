Dr Salehin Qadri passes away 

Prof Dr Salehin Qadri, husband of Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning Bangladeshi scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri, passed away early Wednesday.

He breathed his last around 3 am at Universal Medical College Hospital in the capital.

Prof Salehin Qadri was a faculty of the Biochemistry department at Dhaka University.

His janaza will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after the Zuhr prayer.

According to his family, Prof Qadri is expected to be buried at the Banani graveyard.

A day before, his wife, International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease and Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) Senior Scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri had received Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 for her untiring contributions to vaccine development, advanced biotechnological therapeutics and critical research that has been saving millions of precious lives.

