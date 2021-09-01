Dr Salehin Qadri passes away 

Obituary

TBS Report 
01 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:23 am

Related News

Dr Salehin Qadri passes away 

TBS Report 
01 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 10:23 am
Prof Salehin Qadri. Photo: Collected
Prof Salehin Qadri. Photo: Collected

Prof Dr Salehin Qadri, husband of Ramon Magsaysay Award-winning Bangladeshi scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri, passed away early Wednesday. 

He breathed his last around 3 am at Universal Medical College Hospital in the capital. 

Prof Salehin Qadri was a faculty of the Biochemistry department at Dhaka University. 

His janaza will be held at Azad Mosque in Gulshan after the Zuhr prayer. 

According to his family, Prof Qadri is expected to be buried at the Banani graveyard. 

A day before, his wife, International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease and Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) Senior Scientist Dr Firdausi Qadri had received Ramon Magsaysay Award 2021 for her untiring contributions to vaccine development, advanced biotechnological therapeutics and critical research that has been saving millions of precious lives.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Obituary / Dr Firdausi Qadri

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks