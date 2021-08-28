Dr Akhlakul Hossain's ninth death anniversary today

Today is the 9th death anniversary of Dr Akhlakul Hossain Ahmed, a Liberation War organiser and member of the Bangladesh Constituent Assembly of 1972, said a press release.

On this occasion, a doa mahfil will be held at his Mohanganj residence in Netrakona today. Dr Akhlakul Hossain Ahmed Memorial Trust will pay tribute at his graveyard, hold a discussion and distribute stipend among poor students.

Dr Akhlakul Hossain was also a member of the erstwhile East Pakistan Provincial Assembly.