Dhaka University Professor Roshan Jahan passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
08 July, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 06:25 pm

Dr Rowshan Jahan, retired Chair at the Department of Psychology at Dhaka University, died at United Hospital on 4 July. She was 82 years old. 

Dr Jahan was born on 7 September 1941 in Kolkata. 

She  was a graduate of the University of Dhaka and obtained her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Psychology in the mid 1960s. 

She then went on to pursue another Master's of Science in Industrial Psychology from the University of Hull, England and then obtained her PhD from University of Dhaka. 

She joined as faculty in the Department of Psychology in 1966 and spent the next 37 years as an educator. 
In 1991 she became a Professor of Psychology and in 2000 she was awarded the Professorship of the highest selection board. She retired in 2003. 

After retirement she became an avid writer and published many books, including a textbook on Industrial Psychology for post-graduate level students and a dictionary on Psychology. She has over 35 scientific publications in her area of expertise.

Dr. Jahan was a truly remarkable woman, well ahead of her times in her thoughts and ideas.  Through her writings she highlighted women's issues including challenges faced by women at male dominated workplaces, and in society at large. 

She was preceded in death by her husband Abdus Sobhan, retired Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Information, who also served as the Press Secretary to the President of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh. 

Dr Rowshan Jahan is survived by three sons, all residing in the USA, a granddaughter and three grandsons. Her eldest son Dr Khaled Sobhan is a Professor of Geotechnical Engineering at Florida Atlantic University.  Her second son Dr Tanveer Sobhan, MD is a psychiatrist practicing in Florida. and her youngest son Rumman Sobhan is a Software Engineer at  Dormakaba Workforce Solutions, located in Florida. 

Dr Rowshan Jahan was buried at Banani graveyard on Friday, 7 July, after completion of Janaza prayer at Banani Mosque.

6

