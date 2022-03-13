Death anniversary of Shamim Akhter Rashid Monday

The second death anniversary of Shamim Akhter Rashid will be observed on Monday (14 March).

The Daily Parbotto Barta editor (a local Rangamati vernacular daily) breathed her last at the CMC Hospital, Vellore, India in 2020.

She was also a member of the Rangamati Hill District Council and an active member of Rangamati district Awami League, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Her husband, martyred freedom fighter Abdur Rashid, was the founder editor and publisher of Daily Parbotto Barta. He was also a senate member of Chattogram University (CU).

Her son Mostafa Rashid Rony and daughter Sara Rashid urged relatives, friends and well-wishers to pray for salvation of the departed soul.