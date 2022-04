The twenty-third death anniversary of Asiruddin Ahmed, a retired co-operative inspector of Rangpur, was observed on Friday.

Paying tribute to the memory of late Asiruddin Ahmed Quran Khwani, a doa mehfil after Asr Prayers, and iftar in the evening, were arranged at the deceased's residence in the capital, read a press statement.

Relatives, friends, colleagues, and well-wishers attended to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.