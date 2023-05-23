DCCI mourns death of its ex-president Shahjahan Khan

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Md Sameer Sattar and members of the DCCI Board of Directors have mourned the death of Mohammad Shahjahan Khan, former president of the DCCI, and expressed their deep condolences for the bereaved family members.

The former president of DCCI breathed his last on 22 May in Thailand. He was 73 years old.

Mohammad Shahjahan Khan took the responsibility as the DCCI's president in 2014. He also served twice as senior vice president in 2007 and 2010.

He was the managing director of SS Shipping and Trading Ltd and SS Shipping and Chartering Ltd.

He was the father of Imran Khan, co-founder and CEO of Verishop and former chief strategy officer of Snap Inc, an American multinational technology and social media company.