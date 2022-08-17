'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

Obituary

BSS
17 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:54 am

Related News

'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen dead at 81

BSS
17 August, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 09:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

German director Wolfgang Petersen, who achieved international fame with films "Das Boot," "Outbreak" and "Air Force One," has died from pancreatic cancer, a spokeswoman said. He was 81.

Petersen, who directed Hollywood A-listers including Clint Eastwood, Dustin Hoffman, George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt over a career spanning five decades, died in Los Angeles on Friday.

Born in Emden, Germany in 1941, Petersen scored his first major success with World War II submarine thriller "Das Boot," adapted from a novel of the same name about the Battle of the Atlantic.

The film earned him two Oscar nominations at the 1983 Academy Awards, including for best director, and Petersen released his first English-language film -- children's fantasy flick "The NeverEnding Story" -- the following year.

He transitioned to Hollywood action and disaster movies in the 1990s, working with Eastwood and John Malkovich in assassination thriller "In The Line of Fire," and directing Hoffman in pandemic-themed "Outbreak."

Glenn Close, who starred alongside Ford in Petersen's "Air Force One," said in a statement to AFP that being directed by the German "remains a special memory."

"Even though the script was thrilling and incredibly intense, I remember a lot of laughs, especially in the scenes around the huge table in the War Room," she wrote.

"My memory is of a man full of joie de vivre who was doing what he most loved to do," added Close.

In the 2000s, Petersen directed Clooney in "The Perfect Storm" and Pitt in "Troy."

He died at his residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette.

Petersen is also survived by his son Daniel, his wife Berit, and two grandchildren, Maja and Julien.

Splash

Director / Obituary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

22h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Who is responsible for the Uttara girder tragedy?

14m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Evidence of negligence in Uttara girder tragedy

19m | Videos
The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

The most dangerous animals in the Amazon

19m | Videos
A month only for eating sandwiches

A month only for eating sandwiches

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador