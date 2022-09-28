Country’s first DG of Bangladesh Betar passes away

Enamul Haq, the first director general of Bangladesh Betar, has passed away. He was 93.

He died from multi-organ failures at United Hospital in Gulshan on Tuesday night.

The veteran journalist was made director general of Bangladesh Betar after independence of the country.

Two years later he was given responsibilities of heading the Press Information Department (PID) as Principal Information Officer (PIO). In 1980, he was posted to the Bangladesh High Commission in London as press minister.

Around two years after Enamul Haq returned to Bangladesh. At that time, radio and television were merged as National Broadcasting Authority or NBA and he was made its director general and chairman.

After about two years of service, he was again sent to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi where he retired as additional secretary in the Ministry of Information.

On his return he joined Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) and Department of Films & Publications (DFP) as director general on government contract basis.

Enamul Haq was also made chairman of the Bangladesh Times for a while after his retirement.

He then served as the editor of the national daily New Nation and also contributed hundreds of articles for many domestic and international publications.

Enamul Haq was buried at a graveyard in Baridhara J block where he lived.

He left behind his wife, two sons and three daughters.