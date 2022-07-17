British Curry Award founder Enam Ali is no more

Bangladesh-born British businessman Enam Ali has passed away in London in the early hours of Sunday. He was 63.

He founded the British Curry Awards, Spice Business Magazine and Le Raj Restaurant.

In a condolence message, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said Enam Ali played an exemplary role in the advancement of the curry industry in Britain, especially for Bangladeshis.

"Enam Ali was a very well-known face of the Bangladeshi community in Britain. He has brightened the face of Bangladesh besides contributing to the curry industry with his talent," Momen said.

The minister prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of Enam Ali and expressed his deepest condolences to his bereaved family members.

Condolences also poured in on social media following Enam Ali's death, with people writing on Facebook what a great human being he was.