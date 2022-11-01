BNP chairperson's advisor Mashiur Rahman passes away

Former lawmaker and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisory council member Mashiur Rahman has passed away.

The former whip of the Parliament breathed his last on Tuesday noon at his Jhenidah residence.

"His family members found him lying in his bed unconscious at around 12 noon and took him to a local hospital where the on-duty doctors declared him dead," said BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

According to doctors, Mashiur died of cardiac arrest.

The senior BNP leader left behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter to mourn his death.

