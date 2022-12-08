Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam passes away

Fearless Freedom Fighter Air Force Group Captain (retd) Shamsul Alam, Bir Uttam passed away yesterday at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

He was 74 years old at the time of his death, said a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan expressed deep grief over his death. Besides, Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal also expressed deep grief over his death.

He participated in the Liberation War as an active member of the historic "Kilo Flight" which is regarded as the foundation of today's Bangladesh Air Force. Showing immense courage, determination and outstanding professionalism, he led numerous air strikes on the Pakistani occupation forces and precipitated the victory of Bangladesh.

In 2017, Shamsul Alam was also awarded the Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak) for his outstanding contribution to the country's Liberation War.

The first funeral prayer of the deceased will be held at Air Force Base Bashar, Tejgaon at 11 am today and the second funeral prayer will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after the Friday prayers.

He will be buried at Banani Civil Cemetery with full state honours.