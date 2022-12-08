Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam passes away

TBS Report
08 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:26 pm
Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam passes away

Fearless Freedom Fighter Air Force Group Captain (retd) Shamsul Alam, Bir Uttam passed away yesterday at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

He was 74 years old at the time of his death, said a press release from the Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan expressed deep grief over his death. Besides, Bangladesh Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Navy Chief Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal also expressed deep grief over his death.

He participated in the Liberation War as an active member of the historic "Kilo Flight" which is regarded as the foundation of today's Bangladesh Air Force. Showing immense courage, determination and outstanding professionalism, he led numerous air strikes on the Pakistani occupation forces and precipitated the victory of Bangladesh.

In 2017, Shamsul Alam was also awarded the Independence Award (Swadhinata Padak) for his outstanding contribution to the country's Liberation War.

The first funeral prayer of the deceased will be held at Air Force Base Bashar, Tejgaon at 11 am today and the second funeral prayer will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after the Friday prayers.

He will be buried at Banani Civil Cemetery with full state honours.

Bir Uttam Shamsul Alam / Shamsul Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

5h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

12h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

13h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

2h | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points