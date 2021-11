The 46th death anniversary of Major General (Retd.) Mohammad Abdur Rab, Bir Uttam, will be observed on Sunday.

Requesting relatives and well wishers to pray for the departed soul, Bangladesh General Insurance Company Limited issued a press release today.

MA Rab was the chief of staff of Liberation Forces and first honorary managing director of `Mukti Joddha Kalyan Trust'.

He died at the capital's Combined Military Hospital in 1975 at age 56 .