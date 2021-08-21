Bengal Bay Group Chairman Omar Shafayat Kausar passes away

Chairman of Bengal Bay Group Md Omar Shafayat Kausar, who was also the former vice president of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) and a fearless freedom fighter, has passed away.

He breathed his last at 1.30am on Friday (20 August) while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in Dhaka.

The first namaz-e-janaza of the businessman was held at Uttara Sector 7 Mosque after Jumma prayer and the second one took place at Chowra Miah Bari in Gazipur's Kaliganj.

He was survived by his three daughters, five grandchildren and numerous admirers.

The IBFB family mourned the death of their former vice president and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

In a condolence message, IBFB President Humayun Rashid said IBFB lost one of its greatest contributors and well-wisher and his departure is an irreparable loss for the forum.