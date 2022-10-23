Barrister Rafique-ul Huq's 2nd death anniversary tomorrow

The second death anniversary of Barrister Rafique-ul Huq is tomorrow (24 October).

Barrister Rafuque-ul Huq was a former attorney general and a senior advocate of the Bangladesh Supreme Court. He had moved cases and fought legal battles on behalf of several politicians, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, before the Supreme Court while they were in jail during the caretaker government.

In addition to his work with national and international legal bodies, he was a member of the National Commission on Money, Banking, and Credit and Chairman of the subcommittee on Banking laws, which wrote the current banking laws of Bangladesh in 1984. He was also Chairman of the Corporate Laws Committee in 1990, a member of the Company Law Reforms Committee in 1977, and a member of the committee for improving the stock exchange market in Bangladesh.

Rafique-ul Huq, a great philanthropist, was actively involved with various educational and healthcare establishments in the country, including Ahsania University of Science and Technology (AUST), AD-Din Women's Medical College, Dhaka Shishu Hospital, BIRDEM Hospital, Ibrahim Cardiac Hospital, Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital, and generously contributed to the setting up of these institutions.

A Milad and Dua Mahfil will be arranged by his relatives on 28 October 2022 at Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Dhanmondi.