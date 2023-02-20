Barrister Nazmul Huda dies

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 12:15 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 12:20 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Former minister Barrister Nazmul Huda died Sunday night while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital. He was 80.

Trinomool BNP Secretary General Akkas Ali Khan, while speaking with the media, said that Huda breathed his last at Square Hospital around 10:25pm.

Huda is survived by his wife Sigma Huda, two daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Nazmul Huda, born on 6 January 1943, served as the information minister between 1991 and 1996 and the communications minister between 2001 and 2006.

He was elected lawmaker four times representing the Dhaka-1 constituency.

He was a member of BNP from its inception until 2012 when he left as its vice chairman.

Nazmul Huda started his political career with JaGoDal, a party founded by late president Ziaur Rahman in 1977. He became the founding member of the BNP.

After leaving the BNP in June 2012, he formed his own party Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF).

He was ousted by one of the party's senior leaders after a few months and then he formed Bangladesh National Alliance in May 2014 and Bangladesh Manabadhikar Party in November the same year.

In November 2015, Nazmul Huda formed his fifth political party named Trinamool BNP.

Barrister Namzul Huda / BNP / BNF / Bangladesh politics

