Banker Ashfaque Uddin Chowdhury no more

Renowned banker Ashfaque Uddin Chowdhury passed away at 6pm Sunday (4 September) at his home in Uttara, Dhaka.

Ashfaque Uddin was the founding managing director of Dhaka Bank, founding managing director of One Bank and advisor of ShahJalal Islami Bank.

He was also a founding member of Prime University. He was involved in various social and educational activities and set up a Hafizia for orphan girls in his village home at Pyiam, Habiganj.

His namaj-e-janaza will be held on Monday at 10am at Uttara Matir Mosque, road 21, sector 4. He will then he taken to be laid to rest in his family graveyard next to his father late Alauddin Chowdhury in Pyiam Habiganj.

He left behind his wife and three sons to mourn his death.

