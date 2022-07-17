Bangladesh-born British businessman Enam Ali is no more

Bangladesh-born British businessman Enam Ali has passed away in London in the early hours of Sunday. He was 63.

He founded the British Curry Awards, Spice Business Magazine and Le Raj Restaurant.

Condolences poured in on social media following Enam Ali's death, with people writing on Facebook what a great human being he was.

Enam Ali was born in Sylhet. In 1974, he went to the United Kingdom to study law but decided to pursue a degree in hospitality and management. While studying he worked part-time for the Taj Mahal restaurant group.

Over the last 30 years, Enam relentlessly campaigned, represented and supported the British curry industry.