Bangla Trac Group Chairman Aminul Haque no more

Bangla Trac Group Chairman Mohammad Aminul Haque, the former chairman of Prime Bank Limited, passed away in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon.

Aminul was also the founder of Bangla Trac Group's establishments.

"Aminul's immeasurable and immortal contribution and support towards our nation and community will always be remembered. We express profound grief and extend heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rests in peace," said a press release issued by Bangla Trac Group.