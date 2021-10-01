Bangabandhu's niece Hamida Wadud passes away

Hamida Wadud Poly, the niece of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka today.

She was 68.

Hamida Wadud Poly, a cousin of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and second daughter of Bangabandhu's younger sister Khadiza Hossain, breathed her last this morning at 10.05 am at the hospital.

Poly left behind a son, a daughter, two sisters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held after Zuma prayers. She will be buried at Banani graveyard on 4 October at 10 am on her husband's grave.

Her husband former additional secretary M A Wadud died in 2014.