Bangabandhu's niece Hamida Wadud passes away
She breathed her last this morning at 10.05 am at Combined Military Hospital (CMH)
Hamida Wadud Poly, the niece of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka today.
She was 68.
Hamida Wadud Poly, a cousin of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and second daughter of Bangabandhu's younger sister Khadiza Hossain, breathed her last this morning at 10.05 am at the hospital.
Poly left behind a son, a daughter, two sisters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.
Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held after Zuma prayers. She will be buried at Banani graveyard on 4 October at 10 am on her husband's grave.
Her husband former additional secretary M A Wadud died in 2014.