Bangabandhu's niece Hamida Wadud passes away

Obituary

BSS
01 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 08:31 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu's niece Hamida Wadud passes away

She breathed her last this morning at 10.05 am at Combined Military Hospital (CMH)

BSS
01 October, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 08:31 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Hamida Wadud Poly, the niece of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka today.

She was 68.

Hamida Wadud Poly, a cousin of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and second daughter of Bangabandhu's younger sister Khadiza Hossain, breathed her last this morning at 10.05 am at the hospital.

Poly left behind a son, a daughter, two sisters, grandchildren and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn her death.

Her Namaj-e-Janaza was held after Zuma prayers. She will be buried at Banani graveyard on 4 October at 10 am on her husband's grave.

Her husband former additional secretary M A Wadud died in 2014.

Top News

Hamida Wadud / Obituary

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

6h | Videos
No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

No time to die – Daniel Craig’s Bond exit

6h | Videos
Where does all the plastic waste go?

Where does all the plastic waste go?

6h | Videos
Bubly talks about “Chokh”

Bubly talks about “Chokh”

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

5
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

6
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment