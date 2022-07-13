Aurthorhin’s ex-drummer Rumi Rahman passes away

TBS Report
13 July, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2022, 10:24 am

Aurthorhin’s ex-drummer Rumi Rahman passes away

Popular rock band Aurthohin's former drummer Rumi Rahman passed away on Monday morning at the age of 45. He breathed his last breath at his Dhanmondi residence around 5:40 AM on Monday after suffering a stroke. 

"He was also one of the founding members of the band and an integral part of our debut album Trimatrik. We are deeply shocked to hear the news. Please pray for the departed soul", Aurthohin wrote on their official page.

Rumi had been performing since the 1990's. He also played for bands such as The Trap, Ark, Dalchhut, Aranyak and Symphonium.

