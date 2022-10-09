Artist Samarjit Roy Choudhury passes away

Renowned artist Samarjit Roy Choudhury breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka at the age of 85.

The veteran artist died while undergoing treatment at Labaid Hospital on Sunday (9 October). His son, Surajit Roy Choudhury, confirmed the news on a social media post.

"Our father is no more," Surajit wrote at 2:45pm today.

He was first admitted to the hospital on 5 September and was taken home a week later. As his health condition deteriorated, the artist was again hospitalised on 15 September.

"His condition worsened in the last three days. The fever was not going down at all and he breathed his last today at the hospital," Surajit told media.

The artist was suffering from multiple health issues, according to his family.

Dhaka University fine arts faculty dean Nisar Hossain told the media that the revered artist was admitted to the hospital with heart complications and later suffered from pneumonia.

The artist's body will be kept at Dhaka University's fine arts faculty on Monday at 10am to let his admirers pay their respects.

Born on 10 February, 1937 in Cumilla, Samarjit Roy is a graduate in Graphic Design from the then Government Institute of Art (at present Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Dhaka).

He also served as a faculty member for 43 years in the same institute and retired as a senior professor in 2003.

He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2014 for his outstanding contributions to Bangladeshi art.