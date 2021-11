Architect and a social worker Shahana Khan died of cancer on Friday at the age of 75.

She is survived by a son, two daughters-in-law, two sisters, two grandchildren and a host of friends and relatives.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Eskaton Gardens Jame Masjid, on Monday after Zuhr prayer.

She will be laid to rest at Azimpur graveyard.