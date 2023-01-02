Architect Mubasshar Hussein passes away

Prominent Bangladeshi architect, Mubasshar Hussein, passed away last night.

He passed away at the Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital's Shyamoli area at around 1:30am on Monday (2 January).

Mubasshar Hussein was suffering from various physical complications for a long time.

He was a freedom fighter and served as the president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB).

A public tribute has been organised at the premises of IAB from 12pm today. His funeral prayers will be held after Zohar prayers. His body will be donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital.

Mubasshar Hussein was born in the capital's Wari area. He graduated in architecture from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in 1972.

He was the principal architect of Assoconsult Ltd. He also served as the president of the Commonwealth Association of Architects and Architects Regional Council, Asia ARCASIA.