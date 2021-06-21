Another doctor dies of Covid-19

Doctor KM Saiful Islam, professor of forensic medicine department at TMSS Medical College in Bogura district, died of Covid-19 on Monday morning. He was 63.

He breathed his last at intensive care unit (ICU) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital around 5am.

Dr Saiful Islam is survived family along with many well-wishers and admirers to mourn his death. He was a student (19th batch) of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

BMA President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddinand and General Secretary Md Ehteshamul Huq Choudhury expressed deep shock and sorrow at the demise of the doctor.

BMA, in a press release, prayed for the salvation of the departed soul while expressing profound sympathy to the bereaved family.

With Mahmudur's death, 156 doctors and three dental surgeons have died of Covid-19 in the country so far.