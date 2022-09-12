AL leader Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury no more

Obituary

TBS Report
12 September, 2022, 01:25 am
Last modified: 12 September, 2022, 01:30 am

Awami League Praesidium Member and Deputy Leader of Jatiya Sangsad Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury MP has passed away.

She breathed her last at around 11:40pm Sunday (11 September) at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) while undergoing treatment.

Shakhawat Moon, deputy press secretary to the prime minister confirmed the news of her demise to The Business Standard.

Her first janaza will be held at the South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad at 11am Monday. 

Sajeda Chowdhury will be buried at Banani graveyard in the capital after Asr prayer, said her personal officer Benazir Ahmed Raihan.

