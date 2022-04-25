Agrani Equity and Investment’s Director Nasir Uddin Ahmed passes away
Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director, Agrani Equity and Investment Ltd, has passed away on Sunday (24 April).
Agrani Bank Limited Chairman, MD & CEO and Agrani Equity and Investment Ltd are deeply saddened by his death and extend their heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, reads a press release.
Nasir made a significant contribution to the development and dynamism of the capital market during his career.
He also contributed immensely to the development of subsidiaries of Agrani Bank during his tenure as a director of Agrani Equity and Investment.