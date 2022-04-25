Agrani Equity and Investment’s Director Nasir Uddin Ahmed passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 09:15 pm

Nasir Uddin Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy
Nasir Uddin Ahmed. Photo: Courtesy

Nasir Uddin Ahmed, director, Agrani Equity and Investment Ltd, has passed away on Sunday (24 April).

Agrani Bank Limited Chairman, MD & CEO and Agrani Equity and Investment Ltd are deeply saddened by his death and extend their heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, reads a press release.

Nasir made a significant contribution to the development and dynamism of the capital market during his career.

He also contributed immensely to the development of subsidiaries of Agrani Bank during his tenure as a director of Agrani Equity and Investment.

