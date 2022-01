Afsana Ahmed (Shanta) daughter of Late Khurshid Ahmed Khan and wife of Pear Mahmood, chief information officer Standard Chartered Bank died on 22 January at Evercare Hospital Dhaka.

She was 50.

She is the only sister of Irteza Ahmed Khan, MD & CEO of Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL).

She left behind a spouse, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn.