Additional SP dies of Covid-19 in Dhaka 

An additional superintendent of Bangladesh Police died of coronavirus infection at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital on Thursday night.

The 32-year old Ahsan Habib had been on life support since last 6 July. He was an additional police super and serving in 1st Armed Police Battalion in Rangamati.

He left behind his father, mother, wife, 5 brothers, 2 sisters and many relatives and admirers.

Ahsan Habib, joined the Bangladesh Police as Assistant Superintendent of Police after passing the 33rd BCS examination. Later in May he was promoted to additional police superintendent.

The body has been sent to the village home of the deceased under the management of Bangladesh Police.

The namaz-e-janaza will be held at his village home today at 3 pm in the presence of senior police officials.

After completing all the burial rituals, the body will be buried in the family graveyard.

So far, Bangladesh Police have reported the deaths of 101 police members from the deadly virus.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has expressed his deep condolences over the demise of Ahsan Habib, additional police super of Bangladesh Police.

The IGP said in a condolence message today that "Ahsan Habib was a promising and talented officer. In his demise Bangladesh Police lost a potential officer".

The IGP sought forgiveness of the soul of the deceased and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.