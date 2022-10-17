Actor Masum Aziz passes away

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 04:01 pm

Actor Masum Aziz passes away

TBS Report
17 October, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 04:01 pm
Actor Masum Aziz. Photo: Collected
Actor Masum Aziz. Photo: Collected

Ekushey Padak-winning actor and dramatist Masum Aziz has passed away.

He breathed his last Monday (17 October) at Square Hospital in the capital.

Earlier, he was put on life support on Thursday.

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote president Ghulam Quddus confirmed the news to local media.

He said that the actor died around 3:30pm on Monday.

Golam Quddus said, "The body of Masum Aziz will be kept in the hospital mortuary today. The dead body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday around 11am.

After paying last respect till 12:30pm, his body will be taken to his village house in Pabna, where he will be buried.

Masum Aziz

Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

4h | Thoughts
KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

KeeBot: Where dream keyboards are made locally

4h | Brands
Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

Let there be light: How to stay charged during power outages

5h | Brands
To be a driving instructor, one needs an instructor’s licence for which s/he needs a professional heavy transport driving licence. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Does your driving instructor have a licence?

7h | Panorama

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

20h | Videos
Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

Marc Reboud’s exhibition Bangladesh 71 begins

21h | Videos
How search engines can grow your business

How search engines can grow your business

22h | Videos
All Akij products under one roof

All Akij products under one roof

1d | Videos

