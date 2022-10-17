Actor Masum Aziz passes away

Ekushey Padak-winning actor and dramatist Masum Aziz has passed away.

He breathed his last Monday (17 October) at Square Hospital in the capital.

Earlier, he was put on life support on Thursday.

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote president Ghulam Quddus confirmed the news to local media.

He said that the actor died around 3:30pm on Monday.

Golam Quddus said, "The body of Masum Aziz will be kept in the hospital mortuary today. The dead body will be taken to the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday around 11am.

After paying last respect till 12:30pm, his body will be taken to his village house in Pabna, where he will be buried.