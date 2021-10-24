Actor Mahmud Sajjad passes away 

Obituary

TBS Report 
24 October, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:32 pm

Actor Mahmud Sajjad. Photo: Collected
Actor Mahmud Sajjad. Photo: Collected

Noted actor and theatre personality Mahmud Sajjad has passed away at the age of 73.

He breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the capital at around 2:30 pm Sunday. 

Mahmud Sajjad is the elder brother of State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid MP. 

He was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 1 September with Covid-19 related complications. The actor was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his physical condition deteriorated. 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep condolences over the demise of the veteran actor. 

Mahmud Sajjad was involved with theatre from his college life. He also acted regularly in TV dramas. 

His first serial drama is "Sakal Sandhya". Sajjad also acted in several films including director Zahir Raihan's "Sansar" and Khan Ataur Rahman's "Jharer Pakhi" and "Apon Par". 

Mahmud Sajjad is survived by his wife Mamtaj Begum and sons Upal and Anjan. 
 

