Aar 'Dekha Hobe Na': Abidur Reja Jewel

At 56, music icon Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel passed away at 11:53 am on 30 July, confirmed by his elder brother, Rubel. He was undergoing treatment for cancer at United Hospital in the capital.

The news brought together artistes to mourn this massive loss.

Asif Iqbal, the lyricist of Jewel's first album, shared, "The song 'Kuasha Prohor' from the first album [1993] …He sang it so beautifully that I can still hear it in my ears.

When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, I was the first one he told. Since then, Jewel has fought an incredible battle. He was an impossibly good-hearted person."

The cancer eventually spread to his lungs and bones. Since then, he has been receiving treatment both in the country and in Thailand.

Despite his grave diagnosis, Jewel remained active. His last released album was 'Emon Keno Holo' in 2017.

Jewel, who was born in Muladi, Barishal, moved to Dhaka in 1986. He became involved in cultural activities and also became connected with various media outlets. His greatest inspiration was his uncle, the legendary composer Altaf Mahmud.

The singer made his debut with a solo album titled 'Kuasha Prohor' in 1993. He released 10 more solo albums – and over the decades, made his mark.

Jewel's talent reached many hearts. With a growing fanbase, he contributed to over 70 mix albums and performed in multiple concerts both at home and abroad.

Primarily known as a singer, Jewel also earned a reputation as a television show host and documentary producer.

Musician S D Rubel reminisced, "Jewel released his first song from the same audio production company, Betar Jagat, where I released my first song. Though he was a few years senior to me, Jewel was an extraordinary person.

He was known to be an artiste with a style similar to Ayub Bachchu and was a proponent of good music."

Jewel's other released albums include 'Ek Bikele' (1994), 'Amar Ache Ondhokar' (1995), 'Ekta Manush' (1996), 'Dekha Hobe Na' (1997), 'Beshi Kichu Noy' (1998), 'Bedona Shudhu Bedona' (1999), 'Firti Pothe' (2003) and 'Dorja Khola Bari' (2009).

Among these, 'Ek Bikele' was the most popular, and has stayed with his fans till this day.

Reportedly, an unreleased song by Jewel will be published. The song 'Boro Beshi Porobashi Ami,' was written by Asif Iqbal, composed by the late Ayub Bachchu and arranged by Mir Masum.

The song was written and composed in 1993 but remained shelved for various reasons. However, Iqbal, the owner of the audio production company Gangchil, has announced that it will be released this year.

The process of obtaining written consent from the artist's family members is currently underway.

After Tuesday's Asr prayers, Jewel was buried at Banani Cemetery following his funeral prayers at Azad Mosque in Gulshan. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Jewel's early demise closely follows the legendary Bangladeshi bassist and singer-songwriter Shafin Ahmed's death on 24 July.