Aar 'Dekha Hobe Na': Abidur Reja Jewel

Obituary

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 10:13 am

Related News

Aar 'Dekha Hobe Na': Abidur Reja Jewel

After a long battle with cancer, the musician and TV host passed away, leaving a gaping hole in Bangladesh’s music industry

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 10:13 am
Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel. Photo: Collected
Hasan Abidur Reza Jewel. Photo: Collected

At 56, music icon Hassan Abidur Reja Jewel passed away at 11:53 am on 30 July, confirmed by his elder brother, Rubel. He was undergoing treatment for cancer at United Hospital in the capital. 

The news brought together artistes to mourn this massive loss. 

Asif Iqbal, the lyricist of Jewel's first album, shared, "The song 'Kuasha Prohor' from the first album [1993] …He sang it so beautifully that I can still hear it in my ears. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When he was diagnosed with cancer in 2011, I was the first one he told. Since then, Jewel has fought an incredible battle. He was an impossibly good-hearted person."

The cancer eventually spread to his lungs and bones. Since then, he has been receiving treatment both in the country and in Thailand. 

Despite his grave diagnosis, Jewel remained active. His last released album was 'Emon Keno Holo' in 2017. 

Jewel, who was born in Muladi, Barishal, moved to Dhaka in 1986. He became involved in cultural activities and also became connected with various media outlets. His greatest inspiration was his uncle, the legendary composer Altaf Mahmud. 

The singer made his debut with a solo album titled 'Kuasha Prohor' in 1993. He released 10 more solo albums – and over the decades, made his mark. 

Jewel's talent reached many hearts. With a growing fanbase, he contributed to over 70 mix albums and performed in multiple concerts both at home and abroad.

Primarily known as a singer, Jewel also earned a reputation as a television show host and documentary producer. 

Musician S D Rubel reminisced, "Jewel released his first song from the same audio production company, Betar Jagat, where I released my first song. Though he was a few years senior to me, Jewel was an extraordinary person. 

He was known to be an artiste with a style similar to Ayub Bachchu and was a proponent of good music."

Jewel's other released albums include 'Ek Bikele' (1994), 'Amar Ache Ondhokar' (1995), 'Ekta Manush' (1996), 'Dekha Hobe Na' (1997), 'Beshi Kichu Noy' (1998), 'Bedona Shudhu Bedona' (1999), 'Firti Pothe' (2003) and 'Dorja Khola Bari' (2009). 

Among these, 'Ek Bikele' was the most popular, and has stayed with his fans till this day.

Reportedly, an unreleased song by Jewel will be published. The song 'Boro Beshi Porobashi Ami,' was written by Asif Iqbal, composed by the late Ayub Bachchu and arranged by Mir Masum. 

The song was written and composed in 1993 but remained shelved for various reasons. However, Iqbal, the owner of the audio production company Gangchil, has announced that it will be released this year. 

The process of obtaining written consent from the artist's family members is currently underway. 

After Tuesday's Asr prayers, Jewel was buried at Banani Cemetery following his funeral prayers at Azad Mosque in Gulshan. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Jewel's early demise closely follows the legendary Bangladeshi bassist and singer-songwriter Shafin Ahmed's death on 24 July.  

 

Splash / Top News

Abidur Reja Jewel / Music / music industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

2h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

3h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

14h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos