8th death anniversary of Mia Md Abdur Razzak Thursday

14 September is the 8th death anniversary of Mia Md Abdur Razzak, father of prime minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Zahid Tushar.

On this occasion, a special doa mahfil will be organised at the deceased's native home at Srirampur village in Magura Sadar.

Hasan Zahid Tushar has sought salvation for his father's departed soul and asked for prayers from everyone. On this day in 2014, former agriculture officer Abdur Razzak died. He is survived by four sons and two daughters.