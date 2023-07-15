4th death anniv of Ershad observed

Rangpur district and metropolitan units of Jatiya Party observed the fourth death anniversary of the party's founder and former president Hussein Muhammad Ershad with daylong programmes in the city on Saturday.

The programmes included hoisting of the national and party flags at the party office, placing wreaths at the grave of former Jatiya Party chairman Ershad at his Palli Nibas compound paying tribute to him, offering Fateha, Ziarat and doa mehfils followed by a discussion.

The programmes also included distribution of food among the poor and distressed people at district Jatiya Party office, Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque and other mosques in the city.

Leaders and activists of Rangpur district, metropolitan, upazila and ward units of Jatiya Party and its associate organisations attended the programmes.

Presidium member of Jatiya Party, its Rangpur metropolitan unit President and Rangpur district unit Convener and Mayor of Rangpur Mostafizar Rahman Mostafa attended the discussion as the chief guest.

Hussein Muhammad Ershad died at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on 14 July, 2019 at the age of 89.

