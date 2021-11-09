The 43rd Death Anniversary of Shahid Uddin Eskander (Kochi) will be observed on Wednesday (10 November).

Shahid Uddin Eskander was an organiser of Liberation War, member of constitute assembly, president of Noakhali District Awami League, Noakhali pouroshova chairman, reads a press release.

He was also the founder president of Noakhali Press Club, founder president of Noakhali District Chamber of Commerce & Industries, secretary of Noakhali District Sports Association, chairman of Noakhali District Red Cross & associate with different organisations.

Different political, cultural, social, sports organizations and his family has arranged Doa Mahfil at Noakhali after Zohor prayer.