43rd death anniversary of Shahid Uddin Eskander (Kochi)

Obituary

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 01:14 pm

Related News

43rd death anniversary of Shahid Uddin Eskander (Kochi)

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 01:14 pm
43rd death anniversary of Shahid Uddin Eskander (Kochi)

The 43rd  Death Anniversary of  Shahid Uddin Eskander (Kochi) will be observed on Wednesday (10 November).

Shahid Uddin Eskander was an organiser of Liberation War, member of constitute assembly, president of Noakhali District Awami League, Noakhali pouroshova chairman, reads a press release.

He was also the founder president of Noakhali Press Club, founder president of Noakhali District Chamber of Commerce & Industries, secretary of Noakhali District Sports Association, chairman of Noakhali District Red Cross & associate with different organisations.

Different political, cultural, social, sports organizations and his family has arranged Doa Mahfil at Noakhali after Zohor prayer.

death anniversary / kochi / Noakhali

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat