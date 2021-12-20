2nd death anniversary of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed observed

Former and present BRAC employees on Monday organised an event to commemorate the second death anniversary of BRAC founder Sir Fazle Hasan Abed.

The guests include people from all over Bangladesh and a number of senior citizens from Kolkata as well at the Mohakhali office of BRAC, reads a press release.

The attendees also unveiled the special logo commemorating BRAC's 50 years of journey.

The in-house event titled "Purono Shei Diner Kotha", briefly highlighted Sir Fazle Hasan Abed and BRAC's journey through different segments.

Outside of the main auditorium, there were small stalls where BRAC's different activities were showcased.

Reminiscences, recitations and musical compositions were dedicated to late founder of the organisation.

Dr Martha Chen, chairperson of the BRAC global board joined and shared a few words to the event virtually.

Speakers at the event included former BRAC governing body member and Sir Abed's close friend Kaiser Jaman, former vice-chairperson of BRAC Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury, founder and managing director of India's Bandhan Bank Chandra Shekhar Ghosh (also a former BRAC staff), managing director of BRAC Enterprises Tamara Abed, executive director of BRAC International Shameran Abed, and chairperson of BRAC Bangladesh Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman.

BRAC Executive Director Asif Saleh gave the closing remarks.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Hossain Ziullur Rahman said, "Even after contracting an incurable disease, Sir Fazle stood strong in realizing his aim. Even in his last few days, he restructured the organization and has given us the framework we all shall follow in his absence. He was unique."

Tamara Abed said, "Establishment of entities like printers, Aarong and cold storage within eight years of BRAC's journey indicates that it has a plan to make the organization self-reliant and sustainable."

The programme ended with the commitment to continue the activities with the aim to make the marginalised people more reliant in future.

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed worked in different sectors including in the field of women empowerment, education, health, child marriage prevention, microcredit, and poverty elimination etc. Particularly, he worked to ensure non-formal education for the marginalized women and children at their doorstep. His activities and successes are being followed in different parts of the world.

Wherever Sir Abed visited, he worked with humanity, courage and patience that has brought success. BRAC, founded by Sir Abed today is an organization of nearly 200000 workers who are relentlessly working in 12 countries around the world to improve the lives of around 13 crore people.

