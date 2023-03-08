2nd death anniversary of MBL MD's wife Sabrina Islam Chowdhury tomorrow

The second death anniversary of Sabrina Islam Chowdhury, the late wife of Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury who is the Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited, is on 9 March.

A prayer and milad mahfil followed by lunch for orphans has been arranged at an orphanage in Dhaka to observe the day, a press release reads.

Another Quran khawani, prayer and milad will also be held at her residence at Gulshan, the release says.

The relatives of the late Sabrina Islam Chowdhury requested all to pray for her departed soul.