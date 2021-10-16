16th death anniversary of MA Samad Sunday

MA Samad. Photo: PR

Sunday (17 October) marks the 16th death anniversary of Insurance legend MA Samad, founder of Bangladesh General Insurance Company Ltd. (BGIC).

After his retirement as Managing Director of Jiban Bima Corporation, he established BGIC, the first Insurance Company in private sector after country's liberation, reads a press release.

He was the founder director of Bangladesh Insurance Academy and former chairman of the Bangladesh Insurance Association.

MA Samad wrote two books, one on life insurance and another on general insurance.

He also wrote two textbooks on life insurance. He was an enlisted International Expert in the Technical Assistance Program on Trade and Development of the United Nations.

MA Samad visited most of the insurance training institutions in UK and USA under the UNDP fellowship programme.

MA Samad was born at Kulaura of Moulvibazar on 1 January 1923.